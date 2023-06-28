comscore
Last Updated 28.06.2023 | 3:37 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CBFC denies certification to trailer of 72 Hoorain amid controversy; producer Ashoke Pandit REACTS, watch 

CBFC denies certification to the 72 Hoorain trailer, sparking controversy over freedom of expression and portrayal of Muslims in the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly refused to certify the trailer of the upcoming film 72 Hoorain, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, according to producer Ashoke Pandit. Starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, the film delves into the repercussions of violent extremism. 

Ashoke Pandit expressed his disappointment and appealed to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, and CBFC Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi, to address the situation.

Pandit, in his video message, criticised the CBFC for hindering their creative independence and freedom of expression. He highlighted the irony of the film receiving accolades such as a National Award and recognition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), while the trailer was denied certification. Pandit raised concerns about the inconsistency in the board's decision-making process.

Earlier this month, the film attracted controversy due to its misleading claims in the teaser released on June 6. Additionally, 72 Hoorain faced backlash from religious and political leaders in Kashmir, who objected to its alleged negative portrayal of Muslims, stating that it hurt the sentiments of the community.

The film, produced by Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures, explores sensitive themes and aims to initiate a dialogue on violent extremism. However, its depiction has evidently raised concerns among certain sections of society.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

