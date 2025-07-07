Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was among the first publications to break updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated project, King. We were the first to report that Sajid Nadiadwala parted ways with the title, paving the way for SRK’s next big-screen venture. Since then, King has consistently made headlines, and now, fresh buzz suggests that the cast has taken a short break ahead of a major European shooting schedule set to begin in the last week of August.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer King gears up for major European schedule in August: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the production revealed, “Locations are currently being locked. The shortlisted cities include Budapest, Prague, and possibly Berlin, where sleek chase sequences will unfold. Siddharth wants these sequences to be stunning and has told his team to scout for some never-before-seen locales.” The source further added, “These will be quick, smaller-unit shoots aimed at filling plot gaps without requiring the full crew’s return.”

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand had taken over as director of King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Sujoy Ghosh was initially attached to helm the film, but Anand later came on board and reworked the script to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience — a process that eventually delayed the film’s shoot to June.

An industry insider told us, “Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan delivered Pathaan, and with King, the goal is to surpass the benchmark set by the YRF Spy Universe film. Sid wants everything to be perfect on paper before going on floors.”

King will mark the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who previously made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix. The film will also feature an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also Read: Jitin Gulati opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan: “You realise what it truly takes to be a superstar just by observing him”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.