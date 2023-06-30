Zupee today announced popular entertainer Kapil Sharma, as its new brand ambassador. By joining forces with Kapil Sharma, Zupee seeks to expand its presence in the rapidly expanding realm of skill-based online gaming and cementing its leadership position in Ludo, while also offering a wide array of engaging casual and board games.

Kapil Sharma becomes brand ambassador for gaming platform Zupee

Zupee announced its latest campaign, ‘India Ka Apna Game’ which celebrates the deep bond and nationwide popularity of Ludo, honoring its strong connection among the masses, while further extending the platform's outreach. With this partnership, Zupee further adds to its esteemed celebrity associations which also include stars like Salman Khan.

The campaign's objective is to evoke a deep-rooted affection for Zupee’s flagship product, Ludo. This initiative goes beyond just fostering a spirit of enjoyment and thrill, it also aims to democratize Ludo, making it accessible and inclusive across various social backgrounds and diverse audiences.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, the CEO and Founder of Zupee expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Kapil Sharma, one of India's most beloved entertainers, joins Zupee as our brand ambassador. With his comedic genius, relatable charm, and ability to connect with the masses, Kapill truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment. With the ‘India Ka Apna Game’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the widespread popularity and sentimental bond people have with the game of Ludo, honouring the affection it holds in the hearts of the nation.”

Kapil Sharma says, "I am delighted to be a part of Zupee, a brand that shares my passion for gaming. Their innovative approach and commitment to meaningful entertainment make them stand apart in the online gaming industry. Ludo, their flagship product, has won the hearts of millions with its engaging gameplay. I am excited to join in spreading the love for Ludo and be a part of this incredible partnership.”

In addition to the presence of Kapil Sharma, the campaign also includes esteemed sports personalities including former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former Indian professional hockey player Sardar Singh, Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat engaging in a playful discussion about which game truly represents ‘India Ka Apna Game’.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett South Asia, says “Ludo is ingrained in our cultural fabric and appeals to large audiences across ages. Our campaign takes a lighthearted approach to celebrate the country’s love for Zupee’s Ludo as 'India Ka Apna Game' in a fun and quirky way.”

This association is structured by ‘PAB - People As Brand’, conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Prodigious.

