Actress Kiara Advani has cemented her influence beyond the silver screen, receiving the prestigious "Brand Personality of the Year" award at the Economic Times Brand Equity Brand World Summit '24. Her association with a diverse range of brands, from established names like Mango, Myntra, TRESemme, Lenskart, drools, Mohey, Caprese and SENCO and many more positions her at the forefront of brand building in this digital era and the actress received this recognition for these strong brand partnerships.

During the interview segment at the Summit she spoke about her long-term brand associations and said, “It's been 10 years that I've been working in the industry now and I believe that all of these brands that have come my way have been very special and most of them have been brands that I've been working with for years now." Talking about her first brand association with the heritage brand Pond’s she said, “This year was really special…my first ever brand endorsement was for a brand called Pond’s…and I was on the brand for many, many years and then we had a short gap and this year I'm back on the brand. So, I think there's something special…I always believed in them, they always believed in me.”

The actress also revealed that one of her biggest strengths as a brand ambassador is her authenticity. She is often seen wearing and using the very brands she endorses in her personal life. “I think when you use your own products, and when you go out there and they see it beyond just the ads that are running on TV or print, there's a certain connect with the audience, they feel like, okay, she actually believes in it, she's not just selling another product, and I think that authenticity comes through eventually”, she added.

She also mentioned about her thoughtful process before endorsing a brand and how she takes a 360-degree approach, truly embodying the brand spirit. She emphasized how she thinks from all perspectives and becomes an active part of the brand family, putting her all into the partnership, whether it's the creative process or the consumer feedback she receives online. “I believe you do something, you do it wholeheartedly, so if I'm on board, then I feel like I'm as much an owner as the brand is…and the consumers feel it at the end of the day. They feel you're connected with the brand,” she asserted.

Kiara concluded by speaking about how to appeal to the evolving needs of consumers today and stated, “Once you understand who the consumer is what are their needs and what that gap is or what is it that they're looking for, I believe we'll be able to reach them, make them feel heard, valued, understood, and give them what they need. Because in the end of the day, we're all consumers of various products.”

