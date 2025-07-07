Reports suggest that fresh episodes to stream first on Jio Hotstar before airing on Colors TV.

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for a major return and is expected to be one of the longest-running seasons in the show’s history. According to a report by Screen, the upcoming season will span across five months, offering extended entertainment for fans.

Bigg Boss 19 to premiere in August as a digital-first property: Report

As per the latest updates, Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere in the last week of August. In an interesting format change this year, the show will follow a digital-first strategy, with episodes releasing initially on the Jio Hotstar platform before airing on television. A source revealed to Screen, “The makers are making this season as a digital-first property. This means the show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT. However, the fresh episodes will drop on Jio Hotstar first, and after one and a half hours, the same episode will appear on Colors TV.”

This format marks a shift in Bigg Boss’ traditional television-first approach, tapping into the growing digital audience and increasing the accessibility of the show.

Another exciting update is the hosting lineup for Bigg Boss 19. While Salman Khan remains the primary face of the show, reports suggest that this season will feature multiple celebrity hosts as the season progresses.

The source added, “Like every year, the makers are planning to bring in different celebrities as special hosts. After Salman finishes his three-month-long stint, makers will bring in Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to step in as hosts.”

The introduction of multiple hosts throughout the extended season is expected to keep the format dynamic and engaging. In May this year, it was officially confirmed that Bigg Boss 19 will air this year with Salman Khan returning as host, but further details about the show’s format, house design, and rulebook have been tightly guarded by the makers.

Although names of various actors from television, reality shows, influencers, and even films have started circulating as potential contestants, no official announcements regarding the final lineup have been made yet.

Fans can expect more surprises and updates in the coming weeks as Bigg Boss 19 prepares for its highly anticipated premiere.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan returns as host for the longest season yet, reveals report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.