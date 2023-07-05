BREAKING: Gadar 2 album to have two songs by Arijit Singh; one of the songs is called ‘Dil Jhoom’; live performance taking place this month

The press conference of Gadar 2, held today in Mumbai, was a memorable affair. It was graced by director Anil Sharma, singer Udit Narayan and music composer Mithoon. The trio shared interesting trivia about the film and it's music.

Anil Sharma spoke highly of the music composer, "Mithoon is very sensitive and sensible. He has kept the level of Gadar's songs in mind while composing Gadar 2 songs."

He also revealed, "Two of the songs are sung by Arijit Singh."

On this, Mithoon informed the press, "One of the songs sung by Arijit is called 'Dil Jhoom'. All songs were composed in Mumbai. This is the only song that I couldn't deliver on time. Anil ji left to shoot. He was worried. I assured him that I'll deliver. He trusted me. Later he told me that the song composed in his absence turned out to be the best song of the album!"

Anil Sharma then said, "Mithoon has made several beautiful and hit songs in the past. But as a director, I feel this is his best album!"

Mithoon also announced, "We are planning a Gadar 2 concert. It'll consist of live performances by the singers."

Meanwhile, after the recreated version of 'Udja Kaale Kaava', now the makers are all set to unveil a new version of the energetic number, 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'.

On the rearranged version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke', Anil Sharma said, "If people have gone bonkers over 'Udja Kaale Kaava', imagine what would happen when 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' will be out!"

Udit Narayan was all smiles as he stated, "Mithoon ji told me that I need a more powerful voice than it was in the original version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'. I said 'Itna power toh mere pass hai nahin'! But he insisted on it. In just an hour, we recorded one mukhda and antara. We took a break and then sung the rest of the song in 45 minutes to an hour. Bahut tagda mehnat kiya hai humne. I told him, 'Itna powerful voice aapne liya hai, toh music bhi powerful rakhiyega'."

