Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high with Satyaprem Ki Katha, is all set for a unique sports drama titled Chandu Champion. The film, which was announced earlier this week, is already creating immense anticipation considering the team of Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala are coming together with Aaryan for the first time. A recent update on that front is that Shraddha Kapoor is being considered as the leading lady.

SCOOP: Shraddha Kapoor to play lead in Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion?

A source close to the development opened up about this latest development on Chandu Champion to Bollywood Hungama saying, “Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are scouting for a leading lady and they are keen on Shraddha Kapoor playing the role. The actress is excited about the project too. As of now, she is the lead in the race. Currently Sajid and Shraddha are in talks and working out on the modalities.” Interestingly, this will be the first time where Kartik will be the leading man for Shraddha in the film. Although the two haven’t done an entire film together, Kartik was seen sharing screen space with the Aashiqui 2 actress in her latest rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar wherein the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor did an interesting cameo for Luv Ranjan.

Although the details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, we hear that Chandu Champion will be a sports drama. In an earlier report, the source had revealed about the film, saying, “Though the film is a sports drama on the outlook of things, there are many elements that require good VFX time, and hence, Kabir will be keeping a good amount of time for the post-production. Both Kabir and Sajid are confident that the film will be a landmark in their career."

Chandu Champion will be Kartik’s next film after Satyaprem Ki Katha and it is slated for release on June 14, 2024.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Kabir Khan’s next titled Chandu Champion; to release in June 2024

More Pages: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.