comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.07.2023 | 7:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager to have a spin off?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager to have a spin off?

en Bollywood News Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager to have a spin off?

Sources reveal that the makers might be considering to make a spin off series on Shaan Sengupta, Shelly Rungta, and Kaveri.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Binge worthy spy thriller The Night Manager continues to receive immense love from fans after the second part of the show premiered recently. While the first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), the second part focuses on the changed dynamics between the two. While audiences are excited to see what happens next, the recent update is that the makers are planning on delving into the past of Shaan and Shelly.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager to have a spin off?

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager to have a spin off?

Our sources tell us that the team of The Night Manager is currently in the process of becoming something bigger than any of us imagined - a spin off. A source close to the development revealed that not just Shaan and Shelly but Kaveri essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala might also get a spin off.

The source said, “Currently the producers have met a bunch of new writers who are brainstorming stories of certain characters. Shaan and Shelly’s journeys are two stories which are being concretely focused on, but they may be planning a back story of Kaveri’s life before she met Shelly. Shelly’s story is going to be an action series - with a lot of the Asian mafia being a part of it. While this is yet in the planning phase, there is no information about the directors on this.”

The Night Manager, which is the Indian version of the John Le Carré’s novel by the same name, also stars Tillotama Shome in a pivotal role along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The show is currently being streamed on Disney+Hotstar. While Aditya plays the role of RAW agent Shaan Sengupta, Tillotama plays his boss, Anil Kapoor plays the role of a mafia leader whereas Sobhita essays the role of his girlfriend.

Also Read: The Night Manager 2 press conference: Aditya Roy Kapur gives his best wishes to Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3; Anil Kapoor jokes “Aashiqui 4 mere saath ban rahi hai”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor's double role…

Kriti Sanon announces her own production…

REVEALED: Varun Dhawan joins Ananya Panday,…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid apologizes to the…

Zeenat Aman extends warmth and appreciation…

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals that she…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification