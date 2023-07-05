Binge worthy spy thriller The Night Manager continues to receive immense love from fans after the second part of the show premiered recently. While the first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), the second part focuses on the changed dynamics between the two. While audiences are excited to see what happens next, the recent update is that the makers are planning on delving into the past of Shaan and Shelly.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager to have a spin off?

Our sources tell us that the team of The Night Manager is currently in the process of becoming something bigger than any of us imagined - a spin off. A source close to the development revealed that not just Shaan and Shelly but Kaveri essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala might also get a spin off.

The source said, “Currently the producers have met a bunch of new writers who are brainstorming stories of certain characters. Shaan and Shelly’s journeys are two stories which are being concretely focused on, but they may be planning a back story of Kaveri’s life before she met Shelly. Shelly’s story is going to be an action series - with a lot of the Asian mafia being a part of it. While this is yet in the planning phase, there is no information about the directors on this.”

The Night Manager, which is the Indian version of the John Le Carré’s novel by the same name, also stars Tillotama Shome in a pivotal role along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The show is currently being streamed on Disney+Hotstar. While Aditya plays the role of RAW agent Shaan Sengupta, Tillotama plays his boss, Anil Kapoor plays the role of a mafia leader whereas Sobhita essays the role of his girlfriend.

