The latest season of Bigg Boss has welcomed 16 contestants. One of them is Shiv Thakare. For the unversed, Shiv is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. While in the Bigg Boss Marathi, the actor managed to remain in the house till the last week, the fight for survival in the Salman Khan show will be tough for him as his competitor Nimrit Ahluwalia has nominated him.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia nominates Shiv Thakare after he asked her to fight with Archana outside the kitchen to ‘avoid negativity’

While nominating Shiv, Nimirt talked about an incident, wherein Shiv Thakare was seen taking a stand for his beliefs Talking about the incident, Nimrit and Archana had a verbal spat in the kitchen area and that is when Shiv interrupted them and asked them to not fight in the Kitchen as it would disturb the preparation of breakfast and create negativity in the kitchen that too for no reason.

Shiv politely asked Nimrit to wait for some time and continue their personal talks somewhere else to stop the negativity that would be created. However, Nimrit misunderstood Shiv’s intentions and started fighting with him. Later, when the nominations were announced Nimrit was seen nominating Shiv Thakare directly wherein she mentioned that she had nominated him only because of their fight.

Even after Shiv Thakare already being a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 his dedication to the new season is making people love his personality.

