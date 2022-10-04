Madhubala was an iconic star and one of the highest-paid entertainers in India in the post-independence era. The late actress was widely popular for her eternal beauty, pleasant personality, and sensitive portrayals of women. In the past few years, her name has made news with regard to her much-talked-about biopic.

“There’s going to be only one Madhubala biopic”, says the Mughal-e-Azam actor’s sister; appeals with folded hands

As the reports of Madhubala's biopic are again making the rounds on the internet, the late actress’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, has given some important updates. While talking to Pinkvilla, Bhushan asserted, “Let me make one thing clear: there’s going to be only one Madhubala biopic that will be backed by me and my team. The idea is to not hurt anyone’s sentiments (through the said biopic) but we will showcase several unknown facets of Madhu Apa’s life which aren’t out in public.”

She further added, “The film shall also put a number of misnomers/inaccuracies about her life to rest. Makers of Apa’s biopic backed by me will have all the creative freedom to put out her life in a truthful and honest manner.” Her comment came after several reports suggest that another biopic on Madhubala is also being planned by producer Tutu Sharma.

Speaking on the matter, she elaborated, “there is no competition going on. My legal team is doing the needful, and I will not let anyone else create any kind of project based on / or inspired by Madhu Apa’s life. I am not going to bow down because as I said earlier, this is the family’s emotional and legal right. We will soon reveal all the details related to Apa’s biopic. Since my team and I are extremely passionate about it, we are going to leave no stone unturned to put out Apa’s story in the most beautiful manner.”

Concluding her conversation, Bhushan said, “Honestly, I don’t want to keep repeating myself. I can only appeal with folded hands to kindly not go ahead with it. However, if they still decide to do it, then, my team and I shall do whatever is required – legally and otherwise – to safeguard my and my family’s rights/interests. I am going to fight till my last breath, including legally, to thwart any such attempts by someone else (to make a project based on Madhubala’s life).”

