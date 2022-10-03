It has not even been a week since the contestants entered the Bigg Boss house and the arguments have kicked off. The 16th edition of the show promises to entertain audiences with some high-octane drama and it seems that the contestants have wasted no time in doing it. The second episode of Bigg Boss, which was right after everyone’s entry into the house, kicked off with a massive fight between Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan.

Gautam Vig and MC Stan break into a fight in Bigg Boss 16; contestants support the rapper

In this episode, Gautam Vig unnecessarily argued with MC Stan about doing his duty. Despite the fact that he was not the ‘House Captain’ or any task leader, he ordered the rapper to do work. On the other hand, MC Stan responded that he will do it later. However, his answer rubbed the actor the wrong way, who lost his temper and started shouting. The situation heated up and soon the contestants saw a face-off between the two celebrities. However, as the other contestants weighed in their opinions, it was seen that they were taking a stand for MC Stan and this also included the first House Captain, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The latter also expressed her dislike towards Gautam's rude behaviour and supported Stan for his cool temperament.

In the past, Bigg Boss house has witnessed fights, arguments, love, and several emotions which have continued even after celebrities left the show. As for Bigg Boss 16, besides Gautam Vig, the show also features some more known names from the television industry like Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and it premiered on October 1 on Colors channel.

