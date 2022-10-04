Luxury jewellery brand Cartier has roped in Deepika Padukone as its newest brand ambassador.

"The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier, " the tweet read.

For the Business Of Fashion 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week 2022, Deepika Padukone wore an Indomptables de Cartier Panther and Zebra necklace. The Cartier piece is "made of yellow gold and black lacquer, set with tsavorite garnet, moonstone and onyx" as per BOF.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next star in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has a cameo in Atlee Kumar's Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Deepika Padukone will also star in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

