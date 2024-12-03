comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.12.2024 | 6:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 set to release on May 1, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 set to release on May 1, 2025

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 set to release on May 1, 2025
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After winning over audiences in 2018 with Raid, Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, the film is scheduled for release on February 21, 2025.

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 set to release on May 1, 2025

Starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a key role. With extensive filming in Delhi and Lucknow, the sequel promises to deliver another thrilling experience.

The first installment was inspired by the real-life income-tax raid conducted by IT department officers on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which stood out as the longest raid in Indian history, lasting three days and two nights.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, with Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presenting the film. It is a Panorama Studios production. Originally scheduled for release on November 15 this year, the film has now been postponed to February 21, 2025.

Also Read : Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad to release on January 17; deets inside

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Gupta DEFENDS Vikrant Massey for…

Bandish Bandits Season 2 to premiere on…

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki’ mashup:…

SHOCKING! Vikrant Massey announces…

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani name…

BREAKING: UNBELIEVABLE pricing for Pushpa 2…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification