After winning over audiences in 2018 with Raid, Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, the film is scheduled for release on February 21, 2025.

Starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a key role. With extensive filming in Delhi and Lucknow, the sequel promises to deliver another thrilling experience.

The first installment was inspired by the real-life income-tax raid conducted by IT department officers on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which stood out as the longest raid in Indian history, lasting three days and two nights.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, with Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presenting the film. It is a Panorama Studios production. Originally scheduled for release on November 15 this year, the film has now been postponed to February 21, 2025.

