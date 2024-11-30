Marking the debut of two new faces – Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial titled Azaad has received much love from audience after the team unveiled its teaser. While fans were eagerly awaiting the release date, the wait has come to an end since the makers unveiled the same on November 30. As per the announcement, the film, that also stars Ajay Devgn, will release on January 17.

Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad to release on January 17; deets inside

On Saturday, producer Ronnie Screwvala took to the social media platform Twitter aka X, to share this good news with fans wherein he unveiled a new poster of the film offering a sneak peek into the romance between the characters played by Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, along with a brief glimpse of Ajay Devgn. The makers captioned the pic saying, “Iss kahaani ka dil ek yodha hai, aur dhadkan (This story’s heart lies in one warrior and one heartbeat) - #Azaad.”



As showcased in the teaser, Azaad is a historical romance drama set in pre-Independence India with Rasha Thadani playing the role of a rich and wealthy girl and Azaad as a powerful warrior. The film is expected to explore the beautiful human-animal bond along with multiple aspects like showcasing India during the British rule and, of course, a love story at its core.

Azaad is directed by Abhishek aka Gattu Kapoor and along with Ajay Devgn, the film will also star Diana Penty in a key role. The proud Bollywood star had earlier expressed his excitement as his nephew is making his acting debut along with his former co-star Raveena Tandon also sharing her happiness about daughter’s debut as well. Marking the film debut of another actor – Mohit Malik, a renowned face from Indian television, Azaad will hit cinemas on January 17, 2025, during the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

