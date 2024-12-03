Last week, on Thursday, November 28, Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to inform readers about the cut list of Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s original Telugu version. Bollywood Hungama now brings exclusive news of the censor process of the Hindi version of arguably the most awaited film of the year.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s Hindi version 48 hours before release; replaces ‘Ramavatar’ with ‘Bhagwan’

Today, December 3, the Central Board of Film Certificate passed the Hindi version but with a few cuts. The word 'Ramavatar' was removed and it was replaced with 'Bhagwan'. The word 'Haraam zaada' was excised three times. It was replaced with 'Haraamkhor' in all three places. There is a dialogue, unspecified in the cut list, and it was changed into Hindi.

Then the scene of an amputated leg flying was asked to be removed. The same scene was also present in the original Telugu version and even there, it was censored. Finally, mandatory anti-smoking warnings were inserted in smoking scenes.

The original Telugu version of Pushpa 2 – The Rule was passed on November 28. For this version, the Examining Committee of the CBFC asked the makers to delete the word ‘r***i’ in three places. Similarly, the words ‘Denguddi’ and ‘Venkateshwar’ were also asked to be excised. Apart from the amputated leg scene, the protagonist is seen holding a severed arm of a person. Here, the CBFC asked the makers to zoom in on the protagonist so that the violent bit is not shown on the screen.

Both the Hindi and the Telugu versions of Pushpa 2 – The Rule have been passed with a U/A certificate and are 200.38 minutes long. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, this action entertainer releases in cinemas on December 5. It is directed by Sukumar and its earlier part, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 (2021), was a surprise super hit in Hindi. The film was also widely consumed in Hindi and Telugu. As a result, the excitement for the sequel is unprecedented.

