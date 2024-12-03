EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s 3D release cancelled for the release week; 3D version to now be available from December 13

Less than 48 hours are left for the release of Pushpa 2 – The Rule and the tickets are selling like hot cakes across the country. The film will be available not just in different languages but was all set to be played in 2D, IMAX 2D and 3D versions. But in a sudden development, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the 3D version of the film will not be released.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The 3D version is not yet ready. Hence, the makers of the film decided to forgo the release of the film in 3D this week. As a result, on December 5, the film will only be played in 2D versions across the country and the world in various languages.”

The source, however, added, “The makers have now decided to release the 3D version next Friday, that is, December 13. By then, the 3D prints would be ready. The exhibitors all over have been informed about this development.”

A manager at a multiplex confirmed it on condition of anonymity. He said, “We were all set to play certain shows of Pushpa 2 – The Rule in 3D. But today we were told about the delayed 3D release. Now, we’ll play those shows in 2D.”

He continued, “The rates of 3D versions are slightly higher due to the 3D glass usage charges. We’ll now have to return this amount to the viewers. It has increased our workload but nevertheless, we are excited to play Pushpa 2 – The Rule from December 5. The advance booking is phenomenal.”

An industry insider commented, “It’s unfortunate but these things happen. The producers raced against time to complete the film more than a week before its release and also completed the Censor process last Thursday. Let’s not forget that Pushpa 2 – The Rule is being released in 5 languages. The makers should be lauded for getting the marketing right and exciting audiences in such a way despite the challenges in hand.”

Pushpa 2 – The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

