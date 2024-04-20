The film is slated for a nationwide release on May 10th, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The iconic song 'Papa Kehte Hai' from his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is getting a modern makeover. Titled 'Papa Kehte Hai 2.0', the song will be featured in the upcoming biographical film Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The trailer for Srikanth offered a glimpse of the refreshed version, piquing the audience's interest. The wait is finally over, with the official release date for the first song set for April 22, 2024.

Aamir Khan to launch Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth’s first song ‘Papa Kehte Hain 2.0’ on April 22 in Mumbai

Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan himself will be launching the song. According to a source close to the production, Bhushan Kumar, the film's producer, informed Khan about the recreation. The superstar was reportedly happy to be a part of this project, especially since it celebrates the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, the film's subject.

The launch event promises to be a grand affair, featuring a live performance by visually impaired professional musicians. A star-studded guest list includes Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao (who portrays Bolla in the film), Alaya F, director Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth Bolla himself, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The source further revealed Aamir Khan's connection to the song. The launch is expected to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for the actor, given his association with the original version in his debut film.

Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne is a collaborative effort between Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Chalk N Cheese Films, and T-Series Films. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biographical film chronicles the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist who rose to prominence as the founder of Bollant Industries.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film is slated for a nationwide release on May 10th, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

