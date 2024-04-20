Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated sci-fi extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD, continues to fuel excitement with every update. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Touted as a mythology-inspired adventure set in a futuristic world, the film has generated a feverish anticipation among fans. Adding to the buzz, the filmmakers are gearing up for a major announcement this Sunday, promised to be a delightful surprise for fans worldwide. Bollywood Hungama is here to report the release date of the upcoming movie.

BREAKING! Strong possibility of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD releasing on May 24 or in June 2024

Industry insiders have revealed to Bollywood Hungama that there is a strong possibility of the film releasing on May 24, with June as an alternative but less likely option. The official announcement this Sunday is expected to confirm these speculations.

Ahead of the grand reveal on Sunday, the makers unveiled a new poster of Amitabh Bachchan. The poster portrays Bachchan as a sage-like figure, sitting in a seemingly cavernous setting bathed in sunlight. The megastar's face is obscured by a thick beard and full face covered. The announcement will be made on April 21 at 7:15 pm on Star Sports India coinciding with Indian Premier League. “The time has come to know who he is! Exclusively on @StarSportsIndia at 7:15 PM on April 21st,” said the makers in a post on X.



A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama revealed that the theatrical rights of the sci-fi saga for North India have been sold to Anil Thadani for Rs. 100 crores, making it the second biggest after Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is gearing up to release by the end of May.

Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual project directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film garnered immense global attention after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

More Pages: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.