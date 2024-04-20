Animal achieved immense commercial success, grossing over Rs. 900 crore worldwide. However, it sparked controversy for its portrayal of women.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park shoot to begin in 2026: “This is going to be bigger and wilder”

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal, titled Animal Park, was confirmed during the end credits of Ranbir Kapoor starrer. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently revealed at a Mumbai award show that filming won't begin until 2026.

Vanga hinted at an epic follow-up, stating, “This is going to be bigger and wilder than Animal,” according to E-Times. He added, “The shooting of the film will begin by 2026.” This news has action movie enthusiasts buzzing.

Released in December 2023, Animal explored a complex father-son dynamic. Ranbir delivered a powerful performance as Ranvijay, an anti-hero entangled in a toxic relationship with his father. Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri also played significant roles in the movie.

Animal achieved immense commercial success, grossing over Rs. 900 crores worldwide. However, it sparked controversy for its portrayal of women. Many viewers criticized the film for being misogynistic, igniting a heated social media debate about the director's choices.

