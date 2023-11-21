ZEE5 unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India [IFFI], Goa. Attended by government officials, dignitaries, top stars from across India and movie fanatics from across the world, the trailer received a roaring response. What’s more is that Kadak Singh is set to mark its World Premiere at IFFI, Goa under ‘Gala Premieres’ category and the high-profile event will be attended by the entire cast and crew. The movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8, 2023.

ZEE5 unveils trailer of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh at 54th IFFI; actor says, “The character is unlike I have played before”

Directed by National Award-winning director, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh stars a host of national award-winning actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Bangladeshi actor, Jaya Ahsan along with Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role and Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev. A Wiz Films and KVN Production in association with Opus Communications, Kadak Singh is produced by Wiz Films (Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari & Sabbas Joseph), HT Content Studio (Mahesh Ramanathan) and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.

Throwing light on the film’s storyline, an official statement from ZEE5 said, “The film follows the life of AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh (Tripathi), a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes, who is currently battling retrograde amnesia. The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart. It is also the story of a dysfunctional family and how they come closer due to a series of unforeseen events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. The film highlights relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives, helping the story move forward.”

Sharing more about the film and his experience at IFFI, Tripathi said, “Kadak Singh is unlike anything I have played before. He is an unusual character, and it was such joy portraying such a layered personality. Additionally, I got to work with some incredible talent including Tony Da, Parvathy, Jaya and the young and enthusiastic ones like Sanjana. Everyone’s combined energy and passion really transformed the film from the pages to the screen. Also, it was exciting to launch the trailer at IFFI last night and see audience’s reaction to the trailer for the first time ever. We are also screening the film here at IFFI, so we are excited for that too.”

Parvathy Thiruvothu added, “It’s not often that every aspect of a movie making experience hits a 10/10 mark. Kadak Singh has been that rare phenomenon for me. From getting to create a character guided by Tony da and sharing screen space with none other than Pankaj ji, to witnessing brilliance in Sanjana Sanghi, Paresh Pahuja and Jaya Ahsan and being so perfectly supported by each departmental crew on set and a nurturing production team led by Viraf Sarkari that cheered us on non-stop, it was magical to say the least. I feel in the times we are living in we are in dire need of master storytellers guiding us to stay in touch with our humanity. Tony da and team created that experience for us in Kadak Singh”.

Sanjana Sanghi said, “From the very first narration by Ritesh Shah of Kadak Singh, I had the most sure feeling in my stomach that we are onto something special. It’s brilliant writing has been brought to life beautifully by Tony Da (Anirudh Roy Chowdhary) and the team at Wiz Films. To be entrusted with bringing the layered and complex character of Sakshi to life opposite my inspiration Pankaj Tripathi, playing my father, has been a masters and PHD in acting. I could imagine no better way of bringing our film to the audiences than launching our trailer at IFFI Goa and follow that up with a World Premiere.”

