Bollywood actor Salman Khan is happy to be scripting another success story with Tiger 3! The YRF Spy Universe film is set to hit 400 crores worldwide and register the biggest ever Diwali hit!

Talking about the film, Salman said, “Three Tiger films, three success stories. The Tiger franchise sits dearly in my heart, and I’m glad that it has also found its place in the hearts of the audience. Tiger franchise is one of my most loved and is definitely a legacy brand that will always make my filmography shine brighter.”

He didn’t expect his first Tiger film to pave the path for not only a blockbuster Tiger franchise but also create the stepping stone for the fabled YRF Spy Universe.

Salman said, “When I was doing Ek Tha Tiger, I had no idea that we will have a sequel, forget about the fact that we now have a threequel in Tiger 3! It’s now a franchise on its own entertaining audiences worldwide since 2012. The proof of the success for any film or a franchise is in the success story it scripts.”

He further added, “I think the Tiger franchise has given audiences a desi spy like no other that people have showered heaps of love on. I have lived and breathed Tiger and I thank everyone for their warmth and appreciation for me and the films.”

Tiger 3, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, continues to draw audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, marking another feather in Salman Khan's cap.

