Priya Bapat has been cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time in a yet untitled thriller set in the 1990s, which is directed by Sejal Shah. The makers have described the film as an “enthralling narrative set to transport audiences back to the captivating era of the 90s.”

Priya has a rich filmography in Marathi cinema in the form of Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Kaksparsh, Time Please, Happy Journey, Aamhi Doghi, etc. In recent years, she has also become known for playing a pivotal role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Hindi web series City Of Dreams. The show has had three seasons already.

Sharing her excitement at bagging the film, Priya said in a statement, “I was excited to be a part of this gripping thriller since the day I heard the narration and plus working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the add on. The script is compelling, and the 90s setting adds an extra layer of nostalgia. Working with Nawazuddin is an everyday learning experience, and we are eager to bring this intriguing story to life.”

Director Sejal Shah added, “I am thrilled Priya Bapat came on board. Priya is a fantastic actor, and she uses authenticity to bring character to life. She Nawaz and Priya’s on-screen chemistry is a fresh and unique.”

The movie has already gone on floors in Mumba in a 40-day shoot. The screenplay has been penned by the National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables presentation, the yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia.

