In a video, fans of Amitabh Bachchan can be seen elated during the screening of Don. Watch here!

Ahead of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, a four-day film festival has been organised in honour of the actor. The Film Heritage Foundation kickstarted the celebration from October 8 to October 11 to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. Among many others, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also attended the screening of Don in Mumbai.

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan fans go crazy as Don screens at PVR in Mumbai; start dancing and hooting as the title track plays

Interestingly, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a video on Sunday. The video gave a sneak peek inside the theatre capturing the fans of Amitabh Bachchan going crazy as the title of the film plays on the silver screen. While a section of viewers started hooting, a bunch of them were dancing.

Captioning the short video, Azmi wrote, “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule . What a treat . Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

For the unversed, 11 iconic movies from Big B’s filmography are screened on 22 screens in PVR Cinemas across 17 cities in India. Along with Don, the list includes titles such as Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal, Abhimaan, Deewar, Mili, Satte Pe Satta and Chupke Chupke.

On the other hand, a special exhibition of Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia is also being held at PVR Cinemas at Juhu in Mumbai. It is organised by SMM Ausaja. In an official statement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman & Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “PVR is delighted to partner with Film Heritage Foundation for Amitabh Bachchan Film Festival to mark the 80th birthday of the legendary actor. We are so happy that for the first time ever we are able to stage a festival of this kind of Mr. Bachchan’s films across the country to celebrate his work at the scale that is befitting the biggest icon of Indian cinema. “

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan film festival to be held in 17 cities across India to mark his 80th birthday; 11 iconic films to be screened at PVR Cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.