Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is making waves since the launch of its teaser. Right before the trailer hits the tube, as it will be unveiled soon, comes the news about a young South star’s debut. From what we hear, Mahat Raghavendra, who is known for his supporting roles in films like Mankantha and Jilla, will be making his Hindi debut in the movie.

Mahat Raghavendra, who is a popular actor in both Tamil and Telugu films, will be seen in Double XL as one of the film’s male protagonists along with Zaheer Iqbal. Mahat is a prominent name in the South with notable films like Mankatha, Backbench Student, Jilla and several others to his credit. Speaking about it, the film’s director, Satramm Ramani, said, “One of the important lead characters in the film hails from Chennai. We thought of taking a young actor from Chennai for the part. We saw some of Mahat’s work and felt he was best suited for the role. He’s an amazing actor and has done a fantastic job in the film.”

For Mahat, it was a pleasant surprise when he received a call from the Mumbai-based producers. The actor shared, “I came down to Mumbai to meet the team. When I heard the film’s story, I knew I just had to be a part of it. It was such a great experience working with everyone. This is something I shall always treasure. During the process, I’ve made some friends for life. I am really proud to be a part of a film like Double XL. Such stories are rare to find.”

Mahat’s look and character in the film will be revealed in the film’s trailer, which will be out on October 12, 2022. Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz. The film is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz, the film is expected to release in theatres on November 04, 2022.

