Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday on October 11. Known for his mega movie star status and brilliant performances in films spanning decades, there will be a grand celebration in his honour. To mark his 80th birthday, a film festival will be organised in October. The Film Heritage Foundation is organising a 4-day film festival starting from October 8 to October 11 to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. 11 iconic movies from his filmography will be screened at 22 screens in PVR Cinemas across 17 cities in India.

The films that will be premiered are Don, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal, Abhimaan, Deewar, Mili, Satte Pe Satta and Chupke Chupke. Apart from this, a special exhibition of Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia will also be held at PVR Cinemas at Juhu in Mumbai. It will be organised by SMM Ausaja.

Film Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit organization set up by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in 2014. It is dedicated to supporting the conservation, preservation and restoration of the moving image and to developing interdisciplinary programs to create awareness about the language of cinema.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. He will next star in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He also has Unnchai with Sooraj Barjatya, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika.

