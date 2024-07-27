Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has become a part of our lives as he’s constantly in the news and on the pap pages. After becoming famous for being at almost every Bollywood party, his popularity got a boost when he appeared on ‘Bigg Boss’ last year. And now, it has come to light that Orry is all set to make his film debut, that too in Hollywood. The information was revealed by Orry himself to a popular social media page, Things2Do.

BREAKING: Orry shoots for his Hollywood debut film in London

Orry said, “The other day, I did a cameo in a Hollywood film. I can’t say which one but it’s my Hollywood debut (smiles)! They loved me so much on set that they offered me a role. They told me, ‘Don’t just do a cameo, come again and we’ll extend the character’.”

Orry, however, refused. He revealed, “I said, ‘Guys, I can’t. I’d really love more screen time but I can’t as I have things to do, places to be and a life to live’. I cannot sign away my time doing the same thing. I have done a cameo; I have worked in a movie. I have experienced what it’s like to be on a film set in London.”

Orry’s mother had reservations about the former declining a full-fledged part. He said, “My mom asked me, ‘Why didn’t you take it? You should have taken up. It’s a good film’. I explained, ‘I don’t have such time. I have events to attend and people to meet’. My mom replied, ‘Orry, you are a ‘liver’ but you haven’t got the full experience of acting on a UK set and being an actor’. I told her, ‘Mother, you are not wrong. But you are not right either’!”

Orry said that one of the reasons he doesn’t want to get into acting full-time is because “he hates film sets”. He explained, “There are so many wires (on a film set). You could just trip and die. Why are there so many wires? And that’s really something the film industry needs to tackle is the wire problem. Imagine you are travelling, you take out your bag and you see your laptop charger, phone charger and earphones all tangled up. Are you happy about that? Now imagine an entire set full of that!”

Also Read: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani takes viewers inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding with Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian, Deepika Padukone, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.