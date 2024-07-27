comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.07.2024 | 10:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

en Bollywood News Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood’s golden era stars, Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, are set to mesmerize fans once again. The iconic duo, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, is reuniting for a romantic song titled 'Tu'.

Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

A Nostalgic Reunion Of Neelam Kothari, Jackie Shroff

T-Series recently created a buzz on social media by sharing a joint post featuring Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari, and music director Talwinder. The post announced the upcoming song 'Tu' with a captivating snippet. The caption read, "3 Legends in one song! #Tu releasing soon. #tseries #BhushanKumar @apnabhidu @neelamkotharisoni @talwiinder @sanjoyd @agam.mann @azeem.mann." The news sent fans into a frenzy, with excitement palpable in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari have shared the screen in several blockbuster films including Doodh Ka Karz, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Laat Saab, and Antim Nyay. Their on-screen pairing was a hallmark of the 80s, and their reunion promises a nostalgic treat for fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Neelam Kothari, a reigning star of the late 80s and 90s, continues to enjoy a strong fan following. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed film boasts a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ananya Panday, John Cena, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff arrive in style

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her…

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB…

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh…

JioCinema premium unveils the trailer of…

Star Plus announces new show Advocate Anjali…

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother passes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification