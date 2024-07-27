Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

Bollywood’s golden era stars, Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, are set to mesmerize fans once again. The iconic duo, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, is reuniting for a romantic song titled 'Tu'.

Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

A Nostalgic Reunion Of Neelam Kothari, Jackie Shroff

T-Series recently created a buzz on social media by sharing a joint post featuring Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari, and music director Talwinder. The post announced the upcoming song 'Tu' with a captivating snippet. The caption read, "3 Legends in one song! #Tu releasing soon. #tseries #BhushanKumar @apnabhidu @neelamkotharisoni @talwiinder @sanjoyd @agam.mann @azeem.mann." The news sent fans into a frenzy, with excitement palpable in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari have shared the screen in several blockbuster films including Doodh Ka Karz, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Laat Saab, and Antim Nyay. Their on-screen pairing was a hallmark of the 80s, and their reunion promises a nostalgic treat for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Neelam Kothari, a reigning star of the late 80s and 90s, continues to enjoy a strong fan following. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed film boasts a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ananya Panday, John Cena, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff arrive in style

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.