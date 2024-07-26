The ceremony, held in the presence of Mukesh’s family and an audience of music enthusiasts, celebrated the singer’s remarkable legacy.

In a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s most cherished musical icons, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat unveiled a commemorative stamp honouring the singer Mukesh on his 101st birth anniversary in New Delhi on July 25. The ceremony, held in the presence of Mukesh’s family and an audience of music enthusiasts, celebrated the singer’s remarkable legacy and his unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Shekhawat lauded Mukesh for his extraordinary impact on the music industry. “Mukesh ji’s voice was a gift to the world, and his songs continue to resonate deeply with audiences across generations,” Shekhawat remarked, as reported by News On Air.

The Minister highlighted Mukesh’s incredible repertoire, noting that the singer had gifted the world with over 1,300 soulful melodies.

Singer Nitin Mukesh, Mukesh’s son, spoke with deep emotion about his father’s musical journey. He acknowledged the profound impact of his father’s work and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the enduring love and support of fans over the years. “It’s deeply moving to see my father’s legacy celebrated in such a meaningful way,” Nitin Mukesh said. “The love and admiration of his fans have been a constant source of inspiration for our family.”

