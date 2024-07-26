comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.07.2024 | 9:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her to be the second lead in Yash starrer Toxic; says, “Nobody is second to anyone”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her to be the second lead in Yash starrer Toxic; says, “Nobody is second to anyone”

en Bollywood News Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her to be the second lead in Yash starrer Toxic; says, “Nobody is second to anyone”

The SOTY 2 actress took to social media to issue a clarification after several reports claimed that she is featuring in the highly-anticipated film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tara Sutaria, best known for films like Student Of The Year 2, Ek Villain Returns, and recently Apurva, decided to address the ongoing rumours about her being a part of a highly-anticipated film. Of late, many reports have been abuzz with news of the actress giving a nod to the much-talked about film Toxic, that marks the return of Yash in theatres after KGF: Chapter 2. In fact, some went on to add that she is the second lead in the film. However, Tara decided to put an end to these by sharing a post on her social media handle.

Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her to be the second lead in Yash starrer Toxic; says, “Nobody is second to anyone”

Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her to be the second lead in Yash starrer Toxic; says, “Nobody is second to anyone”

Tara Sutaria asserts that ‘nobody is second’

The actress decided to slam the ongoing buzz about her upcoming films and posted a note on her Instagram story. She wrote, “The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me. Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always..”. “PS - Nobody is second to anyone <3”, she added.

Tara Sutaria reacts to reports claiming her to be the second lead in Yash starrer Toxic; says, “Nobody is second to anyone”

Many actresses’ names are being attached to the film.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film was announced as a ‘fairytale’ for Grown ups. While Yash announced the film last year, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film. In fact, names of many actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and even South actresses like Nayanthara and Shruti Haasan were reported to be a part of the film. However, no further announcement has been made for the star cast.

About Tara Sutaria

Last seen in Apurva, the actress garnered immense praise for her role in the survival action drama also starring Abhishek Banerjee in a key role. As of now, while she is yet to announce her next projects, her name is also being associated with other films too.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria to play Yash’s romantic interest in action-drama Toxic? Here’s what we know

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Star Plus announces new show Advocate Anjali…

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother passes…

Manoj Bajpayee joins hands with wife Shabana…

Akshay Kumar joins Fashion Entrepreneur Fund…

Kangana Ranaut’s Mandi election win gets…

EXCLUSIVE: Vedaa’s screening for CBFC’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification