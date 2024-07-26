The SOTY 2 actress took to social media to issue a clarification after several reports claimed that she is featuring in the highly-anticipated film.

Tara Sutaria, best known for films like Student Of The Year 2, Ek Villain Returns, and recently Apurva, decided to address the ongoing rumours about her being a part of a highly-anticipated film. Of late, many reports have been abuzz with news of the actress giving a nod to the much-talked about film Toxic, that marks the return of Yash in theatres after KGF: Chapter 2. In fact, some went on to add that she is the second lead in the film. However, Tara decided to put an end to these by sharing a post on her social media handle.

Tara Sutaria asserts that ‘nobody is second’

The actress decided to slam the ongoing buzz about her upcoming films and posted a note on her Instagram story. She wrote, “The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me. Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always..”. “PS - Nobody is second to anyone <3”, she added.

Many actresses’ names are being attached to the film.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film was announced as a ‘fairytale’ for Grown ups. While Yash announced the film last year, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film. In fact, names of many actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and even South actresses like Nayanthara and Shruti Haasan were reported to be a part of the film. However, no further announcement has been made for the star cast.

About Tara Sutaria

Last seen in Apurva, the actress garnered immense praise for her role in the survival action drama also starring Abhishek Banerjee in a key role. As of now, while she is yet to announce her next projects, her name is also being associated with other films too.

