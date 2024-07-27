Kush Shah, the beloved actor who portrayed the character of Goli in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has announced his departure from the show. In a heartfelt video shared on the official TMKOC YouTube channel, Kush reflected on his journey and bid adieu to the audience and his on-screen family.

Goli says goodbye: Kush Shah quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 16 years

A Heartfelt Farewell

The video showcased a nostalgic look back at Kush’s time on the show, from his early days as a young actor to his growth as a beloved character. Expressing his gratitude, Kush shared, “When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here.”

He further extended his appreciation to the show’s creator, Asit Kumar Modi, for his unwavering support and belief in him. “I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today,” Kush added.

The TMKOC cast organized a farewell party for Kush, filled with cake and warm wishes. However, a surprising twist awaited the audience at the end of the video – a glimpse of the new actor who will be taking on the role of Goli. While the identity of the new actor remains undisclosed, the announcement has stirred emotions among the show’s dedicated fanbase.

Fans React to Goli’s Departure

The news of Kush Shah’s departure has left fans heartbroken. Many expressed their love for the actor and his portrayal of Goli. Comments on the farewell video reflected the sentiments of the viewers. One fan wrote, “Miss Old goli and Jethalal savage moments,” while another expressed, “Goli last 4 words , "thank you so much" was emotionaly real.” Many fans appreciated the show for giving Kush a proper farewell, with one comment stating, “Glad atleast they gave him a good farewell. Not randomly gone.”

The departure of Kush Shah marks the end of an era for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

