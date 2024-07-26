The Bollywood fraternity is mourning the loss of Menka Irani, the mother of renowned choreographer-director Farah Khan and filmmaker Sajid Khan. She passed away recently.

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother passes away at 79

Sharing the news of social media, popular paparazzi handle, Viral Bhayani, wrote, “Life just won’t be the same for Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan and everyone around them. Today, their mother had set for heavenly abode, leaving behind a vacuum which just cannot be filled by anyone.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that a couple of weeks back, Farah had written a poignant tribute for her mother. While sharing photos, the Om Shanti Om director wrote, “We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home ♥️ can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.”

