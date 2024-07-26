Sources claim that the film will be taking over the release date which was originally with the makers of Yash starrer Toxic.

While reports have been claiming that Yash starrer Toxic is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025, which marks the actor’s next release after KGF Chapter 2, it seems fans of the Kannada superstar may have to wait a little while longer. As per recent reports, Toxic is facing a delay due to certain circumstances, and now the release date has been lent to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi for their courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 to release on April 10, 2025: Report

Jolly LLB 3 will be releasing on April 10

As per a Pinkvilla report, the film has been scheduled to release in the said date and is expected to cash in on the rare five-day long weekend. “The makers were always clear to bring the film during the Summer 2025 period and took no time to lock April 10, 2025 as the release date. The film will release on Thursday, April 10, 2025 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and then reap the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday on Monday, April 14 as well. It’s a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3,” a source was quoted saying in these reports.

Jolly LLB 3 will bring together Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as lawyers for the first time

Fans of the other films of the franchise are eagerly waiting to see a massive showdown between the two actors with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. “The film has shaped up to be an absolute entertainer for the cinema-going audience, keeping the essence of the Jolly LLB franchise intact. The film pits Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi against each other inside the court,” the source added.

More about Jolly LLB 3

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is said to be produced by Cape of Good Films in association with Disney. It is being said that Amrita Rao, who was part of the first instalment of the courtroom comedy, which released in 2013, will also be a part of this entertainer.

Also Read: Amrita Rao joins star cast of Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi

More Pages: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.