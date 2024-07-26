This series promises to deliver a perfect blend of humour and suspense and will be premiering on August 4.

JioCinema Premium unveils the trailer for its upcoming comedy thriller series, Dus June Kii Raat, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the quaint town of Raniganj, this series promises to deliver a perfect blend of humour and suspense. Dus June Kii Raat is expected to be an entertaining potboiler that follows the extraordinary chronicles of Panauti ‘Bhagyesh’, a man whose reputation for bad luck is so notorious that residents of Raniganj would rather stay home over crossing paths with him.

JioCinema premium unveils the trailer of web-series Dus June Kii Raat starring Tusshar Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Born on the tragic day his father died, Panauti's misfortune has led to the closure of his father's iconic single-screen theatre. Panauti’s only dream is of reopening the theatre and restoring his father's legacy. His journey is packed with unexpected, uproarious twists and turns, plunging him into one outrageous predicament after another. With a cast of colourful characters and laugh-out-loud misadventures, Panauti and his cousin Battu's quest for love and luck is a rollercoaster of hilarity and heart that will leave audiences in splits and on the edge of their seats.

Speaking about the show, Tusshar Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of ‘Panauti’, said, “When I first read the script of 'Dus June Ki Raat,' I was instantly intrigued by the character and its narrative. It is a unique blend of comedy, drama and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am super stoked to be back in my favourite genre of comedy with this series, and I am confident that viewers will enjoy it as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)



Priyanka Chahar Choudhary added, “Before this show came to me, I was actively looking for roles that would challenge me and explore my capabilities as an actor. This series does exactly that, and I'm super excited to be a part of it. This character is a lot more than what meets the eye – deeply layered and nuanced, which made me want to embody her.”

Dus June Kii Raat, directed by Tabrez Khan with Ektaa Kapoor’s creative vision at ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, is premiering on August 4, 2024.

Also Read: Kay Kay Menon is desi Sherlock Holmes in first look of Shekhar Home series, see announcement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.