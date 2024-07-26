Starring Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada in lead roles, Star Plus has dropped an first intriguing promo of Advocate Anjali Awasti. The show, which is expected to be a remake of the Bengali show Geeta LLB, will showcase a lawyer Anjali Awasthi's quest to achieve her aspirations and her battle against injustice. The show comes as the latest addition to the channel which is striving to empower along with entertaining its audience.

Star Plus announces new show Advocate Anjali Awasthi at 8:30 pm slot as Udne Ki Aasha shifts to 9 pm slot

Produced by Blues Productions, the show will have Shritama Mitra as Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Ankit Raizada as Aman Singh Rajpoot. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the recently dropped promo highlights the journey of Advocate Anjali Awasthi, who aspires to excel in the field of law but also has to go through numerous challenges and hurdles to reach her destination. It also showcases Anjali's daredevil side and her stand against injustice in order to salvage the reputation of her family. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden.

In the quest to restore the dignity of her disgraced father, struggling lawyer Advocate Anjali Awasthi becomes a genius in the field of law only to lock horns with a highly corrupt and influential lawyer in her first case itself. It will be interesting to witness how Advocate Anjali Awasthi paves her path to becoming a master in the field of law and restoring the dignity of her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)



Advocate Anjali Awasthi is expected to take over the 8.30pm slot on Star Plus, which was earlier divided between the popular serials Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha. While both serials were airing 45-min episodes, now with the latest addition, they are expected to resort to their earlier timings of 30 minutes. Furthermore, Udne Ki Aasha will now be shifted to the 9 pm slot.

Also Read: Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua actors Akshit Sukhija and Aditi Tripathi share insights about the show and here’s what they have to say!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.