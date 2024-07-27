A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

A special court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

Salman Khan firing case: Non-bailable warrant issued against Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol

The warrant was issued on Friday following a plea by the Mumbai police. Anmol Bishnoi, along with Rohit Godera, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang, has been named as an absconding accused in the chargesheet filed earlier this month.

Bishnoi Gang Linked to Firing Incident

The firing incident took place on April 14, 2023, outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The actor was not injured in the incident. The Mumbai police has since arrested six people in connection with the case, including the two alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.

Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the attack, is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad. Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godera are believed to be hiding in Canada.

Crackdown on Bishnoi Gang

The issuance of the non-bailable warrant is a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Salman Khan firing case. It highlights the efforts of the Mumbai police to crack down on the Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to several high-profile crimes.

The update comes days after a report by India Today quoted the actor saying, “I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first-floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony,” in the chargesheet.

Also Read: Anmol Bishnoi ordered shooter to smoke while firing outside Salman Khan’s house, reveals chargesheet: “Aise lage ki bekhauf chalate hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.