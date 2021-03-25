Coronavirus cases have been on an all-time high in the past couple of weeks. While we were hoping to have surpassed the pandemic phase by 2021, it looks like things aren’t changing for us for a long time. With celebrities testing positive on a daily basis given their field of work, model and actor Viraf Patel has also tested positive for COVID-19.

He recently tied got engaged to his girlfriend Saloni Khanna and the actor tested positive just yesterday. He has currently isolated himself and is quarantined at home. Needless to say, he is in touch with the doctors and has been following the protocols given by the BMC. While he has not made an official statement regarding testing positive, the actor’s management team has confirmed the same.

Get well soon, Viraf Patel!

Also Read: Viraf Patel gets engaged to actress Saloni Khanna

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.