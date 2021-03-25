Bollywood Hungama

After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19; jokes ‘Virus’ has always been after them

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Wednesday it was reported that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. Now, actor R Madhavan has also tested positive for the virus.

After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19; jokes ‘Virus’ has always been after them

R Madhavan took to Twitter to inform the same. He gave a 3 Idiots reference while informing about his positive report. He shared a picture with Aamir Khan from the 2011 film 3 Idiots and wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. ????????????????BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid???? will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in????????. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well."


In the past few weeks, there has been a surge in the COVID-19 cases in India especially in Maharashtra. Several personalities from the film industry have also tested positive for the virus. Earlier today it was reported that actor Rohit Saraf and producer Ramesh Taurani have also tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: “Receiving a doctorate felt surreal…Please stop perceiving actors as idiots” – R. Madhavan 

