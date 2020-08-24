Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.08.2020 | 1:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar to play the new Anjali after Neha Mehta

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Neha Mehta, who portrayed the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show after 12 long years. The actress has other plans with her career and has decided to walk away from the show. Along with her, Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Sodhi on the show, has also quit and was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sunayana Fozdar to play the new Anjali after Neha Mehta

As of Neha Mehta’s replacement, the actress Sunayana Fozdar has been roped in to portray the role. Sunayana has already acted in shows like Qubool Hai, Left Right Left, Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka, Belan Wali Bahu, and more. Sunayana has reportedly begun shooting for her part on the show from August 23. With the shoots resuming since quite a while, the makers have maintained utmost precautions on the set since it is one of the few shows with a massive star cast.

How do you like the new developments on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Neha Mehta quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook reveals what…

Bombay High Court disposes all PILs in…

Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to…

Nitesh Tiwari says rumours of Sushant Singh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification