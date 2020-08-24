Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 24.08.2020 | 12:40 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty says she has not received the CBI summons

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court and the agency’s officials have begun investigating. Their team landed in Mumbai for a detailed investigative process and have already begun questioning and simulation. The Central Bureau of Investigation officials even took help from medical experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for re-examining the autopsy reports of the late actor.

It was recently reported that after Sushant’s cook and his roommate were summoned for questioning, Rhea Chakraborty and her father were sent a summon notice. However, according to their lawyer, Rhea Chakraborty and her family members have not received a summon from the CBI and will be present at the given time and date once they get the notice. If the reports are to be believed, Rhea’s lawyer has clarified that the father-daughter duo are still to receive a notice for investigation.

Sushant’s family had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetment of suicide and fraud, last month, which makes her a prime suspect in the case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty and her father summoned by the CBI

