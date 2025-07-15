Mohit Suri’s intense romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will release this Friday, July 18, and trade expects it to have a surprise opening. The producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), are also distributing the film and they informed all cinemas about the release strategy yesterday.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films’ release strategy for Saiyaara REVEALED – no show before 9:30 am, only 6 shows on release day, discounted ticket price for 9:30 am show to attract college students

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “YRF has asked all the cinemas that the shows of Saiyaara should start from 9:30 am onwards. This means that theatres can’t play shows very early in the morning. Secondly, theatres have been instructed that they can’t play more than 6 shows on July 18. This particular directive, however, is applicable only for the day of release. From Saturday, July 19, theatres can play as many shows as they wish to.”

The source continued, “To attract the youth, YRF has come up with two special initiatives. One is widely known, that is, if one uses the code ‘SAIYAARA’ on BookMyShow, the patron can get a discount of 50%. This is valid on a minimum of 2 tickets and the discount will be up to Rs. 200. That’s not all. YRF has also told the theatres that the first show of the day, that is, the one at 9:30 am, should be ‘specially priced’ to attract the college-going audience. YRF further said that the rest of the shows of the day should have the normal weekend rate.”

A trade expert commented, “By having just six shows in a day, the occupancy will be higher in all shows. Also, India is a price-conscious country. As a result, the BookMyShow offer will entice people. Lastly, by having cheaper ticket rates in the morning, many would be enticed to go for the early show. In fact, using the 50% discount offer in the morning show will ensure that the youth can watch the film at a very dirt-cheap price. Earlier, morning shows used to be crowded by the under-25 population but this trend took a hit in many centres in the post-pandemic era. Hopefully, with Saiyaara, this trend will be reversed.”

Saiyaara is the second film in recent times that has come up with out-of-the-box release strategies to attract moviegoers. Last month’s hit, Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, also followed certain interesting ideas like no show before 11:00 am and only four shows between 11:00 and 5:00 pm on release day.

Also Read: Saiyaara song ‘Dhun’ out: Mohit Suri, Mithoon, and Arijit Singh reunite for Ahaan Panday starrer track, watch

More Pages: Saiyaara Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.