There were a lot of speculations regarding Neha Mehta quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining its audience for over 12 years now they recently celebrated their anniversary a few weeks ago. Being one of the few shows with a huge star cast, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also happened to resume shooting after almost every serial.

However, the reports of Neha Mehta aka Anjali Taarak Mehta quitting the show after 12 long years is true. A source has revealed that Neha has spoken to the makers and they respect her decision. She has other plans related to her career and that is the reason why she is bidding adieu to the show. Neha portrayed an important character on the show and it was one of the most loved ones.

Who do you think the makers will rope in to play Anjali Taarak Mehta after Neha? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Navina Bole to come back on the show as Jethalal’s psychiatrist

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.