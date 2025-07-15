Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar, best known for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, passes away at 80

The Indian film and television industry has been reeling under a series of losses in recent days, with the passing of several celebrated figures. After mourning the deaths of TV personality Shefali Jariwala, veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, and iconic actress B. Saroja Devi, the fraternity is now grieving the demise of actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar. He was 80.

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar, best known for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, passes away at 80

According to reports, Dheeraj Kumar passed away in Mumbai after battling acute pneumonia. His family had earlier stated his critical health condition, requesting prayers and privacy. Sadly, despite receiving intensive care, the veteran could not recover.

Dheeraj Kumar’s journey in the entertainment industry began in 1965 when he participated in a talent contest alongside Rajesh Khanna and Subhash Ghai. Though Rajesh Khanna won, Dheeraj stood out as one of the finalists and carved a niche for himself in the decades that followed.

He appeared in several Hindi and Punjabi films through the 1970s and 80s, including Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Swami, and Bezubaan. He acted in over 20 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

Later, he transitioned into television and left a lasting impact as a producer. He founded the banner Creative Eye and was the force behind popular shows such as Milee, Kahan Gaye Woh Log, Maayka, and the courtroom drama Adaalat. His contribution helped shape Indian television content during the early 2000s.

Also Read: Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

More Pages: Roti Kapada Aur Makaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.