Taapsee Pannu and Sudhir Mishra wrap their short in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming anthology film produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In a start to finish schedule, Sudhir Mishra called for a wrap on his short for Anubhav Sinha’s next anthology series. It was recently reported that Sinha has brought together some of industry’s finest filmmakers - Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor, for an anthology film that thematically explores the emotional shifts of our lives since 2020. The anthology is said to showcase emotional stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop. The first one to roll was Mishra’s short, which was headlined by Taapsee Pannu and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. The film produced by Sinha’s production house Benaras Mediaworks along with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, is amongst the most awaited movies of the year and rolled in Lucknow in March.

Pannu reunites Sinha after the much-raved about Thappad in 2020 is all praises for the film and her director Mishra who she believes brought out a vulnerable side of hers on screens. The film explores a larger take on relationships and is set in two different eras. Taapsee says, “It was a wonderful experience shooting this beautiful movie. We had a ball of time, creating memories of a lifetime. Filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha are institutions who enhance your craft and for me, every day was dedicated to learning and evolving as an artiste.”

Sudhir Mishra adds, “From the first draft, I knew I wanted Taapsee to do the film. We had such a great time working on the film. Together we have made a film with all our heart and we hope it connects with the world.”

Producer Anubhav Sinha says, “Sudhir’s story was a nuanced tale peppered with love. Taapsee and Sudhir along with the team have made a movie I am so proud to associate with. It’s a beautiful film that is heartwarming and moving.”

