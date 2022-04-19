Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up shooting for the ongoing Mumbai schedule of his next with Atlee, as he takes a short break before commencing work on Rajkumar Hirani's yet-untitled film at FilmCity. According to our sources, the action-packed entertainer will be shot over a period of 180 days.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next to be made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores; next schedule in June

"Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for the film on and off for a period of 180 days until the first quarter of next year," the source told Bollywood Hungama. That's not all, the source also tells us that the much-awaited masaledaar entertainer is being mounted on a humongous budget of Rs. 200 crores. "Shah Rukh Khan is a producer who leaves no stone unturned to give the best possible production values to all his films. Atlee's next won't be any different. The movie has a cost of production of Rs. 200 crores, thereby becoming the costliest film for Shah Rukh Khan till date after the soon-to-be-released Pathaan, which is made on a budget of Rs. 250 crores," the source told us.

This doesn't include the casting fees of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, as also the director fees of Atlee. The movie stars Nayanthara as the female lead with Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover also in key roles. The movie has a premise similar to Money Heist with some references from Nani's Telugu film, Gang Leader too. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the first for him since the release of Duplicate in the 1990s.

The Atlee film is among the most awaited Hindi films of 2023, and one awaits an official announcement from SRK on the release date soon. Meanwhile, Raju Hirani film kicks off on April 15 in Mumbai. The next schedule of SRK - Atlee film begins in June.

