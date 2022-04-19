The differences between Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt have been growing exponentially for the last few years. Although neither brother has spoken of their differences, in 2021 Vishesh Films, the banner that the Bhatt brothers co-helmed was taken over by Mukesh and it was rendered publicly clear that Mahesh Bhatt was no more a part of Vishesh Films. Now, for Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia’s wedding, Mukesh and his family were nowhere to be seen.

The final & irrevocable split between Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt: Mukesh Bhatt NOT invited to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

“That’s because they were not invited,” a source very close to Mahesh Bhatt tells me. “The two brothers don’t even talk to one another. Where was the question of inviting Mukesh?”

The Bhatt insider informs me that the split is final and irrevocable.

Apparently, Mukesh was taken aback when the invitation to his niece’s wedding did not come. Until the last moment, he had hoped and expected that Mahesh Bhatt would let bygones be bygones.

