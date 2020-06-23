The lockdown has been going on for close to 90 days, even though the celebrities have been social distancing prior to the official announcement, they do miss being on the set. Now that the rules of the lockdown have been made a little easier, businesses and shoots are trying to adjust to the new normal. There have been various guidelines placed by the government for the same and the producers have been asked to take extreme precautions to ensure of the safety of its crew. Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen playing Dr. Ishani on Sanjivani, is back in action.

The actress recently shot for a print ad and spoke about her experience with another portal. She says that various thoughts creep in when one is working and it only gets worse when the shoot is over. Surbhi kept recalling the incidents of the day, says that’s how bad the scare is right now. She kept drinking the concoction given to her by her mother and since she was the only one on set without a mask during the shoot, she had to be extra careful. She further elaborated and said that it’s not possible for her to be in a mask during a print shoot, says she kept sanitizing her hands after every change, and avoided eating anything on the set. Once she returned home, she took a bath from head to toe and other precautionary measures.

Well, it’s not easy being an actor, clearly!

