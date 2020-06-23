Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone slams paparazzi for monetising Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the biggest tragedies this industry has faced, one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 14, Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was only 34 years old and died of suicide. He was known for his roles in Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story amongst others.

Deepika Padukone slams paparazzi for monetising Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the past week, Deepika Padukone has been highlighting the importance of discussions about mental illness after his death. The actress, a day ago, even slammed paparazzi for sensationalizing his death. She left a comment on a paparazzi's post as the actor's body was being taken from the hospital to the crematorium for the last rites. The caption on the video read, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.”

Deepika commented, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetize it without his or his family’s written consent?”

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed on June 15 in Mumbai. His family left for their hometown Patna in order to carry on prayer meet with their family.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone finds mental health discussion heartening after comedian Danish Sait opens up about his struggles

