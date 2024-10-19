comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.10.2024 | 8:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sunny Deol Birthday: First Look of SDGM and title unveiled, Jaat promises ‘mass feast’ in intriguing poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sunny Deol Birthday: First Look of SDGM and title unveiled, Jaat promises ‘mass feast’ in intriguing poster

en Bollywood News Sunny Deol Birthday: First Look of SDGM and title unveiled, Jaat promises ‘mass feast’ in intriguing poster

Jaat boasts a remarkable cast, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Today is a momentous occasion as Mythri Movie Makers celebrate the birthday of Sunny Deol, marked by the unveiling of the highly anticipated film Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat is set to be an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Sunny Deol Birthday First Look of SDGM and title unveiled, Jaat promises 'mass feast' in intriguing poster,

Sunny Deol Birthday: First Look of SDGM and title unveiled, Jaat promises ‘mass feast’ in intriguing poster

The newly revealed first look poster features Sunny Deol in a striking and powerful persona, perfectly capturing the essence of the action-packed adventure that awaits audiences. The poster teases an engaging blend of high-octane drama and spectacular action sequences that promise to elevate the genre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Renowned for his commanding presence and impactful performances, Sunny Deol joins forces with Gopichand Malineni. Jaat boasts a remarkable cast, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film is being produced on an impressive scale by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The film features music by Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi responsible for cinematography, Navin Nooli handling the editing, and Avinash Kolla overseeing production design. The technical team, including action choreographers Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, is set to deliver stunning stunts and thrilling action sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni’s next Jatt takes Republic Day 2025 slot, Lahore: 1947 delayed: Report

More Pages: Jaat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Remo D'Souza and wife Lizelle accused of…

Salim Khan disavows any connection between…

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to visit cinema…

Shraddha Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on signing…

SCOOP: Karan Johar requests Akshay Kumar to…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Hinduja announced his talk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification