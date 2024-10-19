Sunny Deol Birthday: First Look of SDGM and title unveiled, Jaat promises ‘mass feast’ in intriguing poster

Today is a momentous occasion as Mythri Movie Makers celebrate the birthday of Sunny Deol, marked by the unveiling of the highly anticipated film Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat is set to be an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The newly revealed first look poster features Sunny Deol in a striking and powerful persona, perfectly capturing the essence of the action-packed adventure that awaits audiences. The poster teases an engaging blend of high-octane drama and spectacular action sequences that promise to elevate the genre.

Renowned for his commanding presence and impactful performances, Sunny Deol joins forces with Gopichand Malineni. Jaat boasts a remarkable cast, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film is being produced on an impressive scale by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The film features music by Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi responsible for cinematography, Navin Nooli handling the editing, and Avinash Kolla overseeing production design. The technical team, including action choreographers Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, is set to deliver stunning stunts and thrilling action sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

