EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Hinduja announced his talk show Sunny Sunayi Baatein: "A way to showcase the real beauty of my friends"

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Hinduja announced his talk show Sunny Sunayi Baatein: “A way to showcase the real beauty of my friends”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sunny Hinduja, known for his powerful roles in Sandeep Bhaiya, The Family Man, and Yodha, steps into a new role with his talk show Sunny Sunayi Baatein. The show celebrates the deep friendships that shape the lives of actors, offering a rare glimpse into the private, unguarded moments they share with their closest friends.

“As actors, we often express ourselves on screen, but in real life, we only truly open up to those close to us,” Sunny explains. “This show is a way to showcase the real beauty of my friends, beyond their public personas.” He adds, “You’ve seen them on TV and films, but I want to introduce you to their hearts.”

The show features a diverse range of friends and colleagues from the industry, including Sharib Hashmi, Naveen Kasturia, Shreya Dhanwantary, and FTII batchmates Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, along with Gajraj Rao, Shivankit Parihar, and Bhuvan Arora.

Sunny emphasizes the importance of friendships in the lives of those who move to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. “Many of us leave our homes and friends become our family here. This show is my tribute to those bonds that support us through ups and downs.”

ALSO READ: Sunny Hinduja on FTII, “I am immensely proud to have been a part of it”

