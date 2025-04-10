Jaat Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Jaat Movie Review Synopsis:

JAAT is the story of a crazy hero and a ruthless villain. The year is 2009. The rule of the Jaffna Tiger Force (JTF) ends in Sri Lanka. Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) is a poor labourer who comes across gold biscuits left behind by JTF. The Sri Lankan army tries to stop him from retaining it. He and his men ruthlessly kill the army men after which he arrives in Andhra Pradesh, India. Soon, he establishes a criminal empire in and around the village of Motupalli. Ranatunga is ruthless and doesn't think twice before killing his opponents. Hence, even the authorities fear taking action against him. In the present day, a mysterious man (Sunny Deol) is on his way from Chennai to North India by train. After his train stops in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh due to an accident ahead, he leaves his train to have a meal. At a roadside eatery, while having idli, some goons push him and hence, his snack falls down. He asks the goons to apologize. They refuse and try to attack him. The mysterious man single-handedly beats up all of them. They inform him that they are the men of Ram Subba Reddy, a local politician. The mysterious man attacks Ram Subba Reddy; the latter reveals that Somulu (Viineet Kumar Siingh) is like his brother. The man now assaults Somulu who threatens him by taking the name of none other than his elder brother, Ranatunga. The mysterious man is in a remote, hostile, lawless land and moreover, he is all alone. On top of that, he has got into the bad books of one of the most dangerous men in the country. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Jaat Movie Story Review:

Gopichand Malineni's story (writing team: M Vivek Anand, Nimmagadda Srikanth, Srinivas Gavireddy, Mayukh Adithya, Krushna Hari) is simple but the plot point in the first half adds a nice touch. Gopichand Malineni's screenplay is a case of old wine in a new bottle. Yet, the writing keeps one gripped. Moreover, the backstory of Ranatunga and the reason why the protagonist fights the villain is very different from the rest of the mass-appealing films. Saurabh Gupta and Sai Madhav Burra's dialogues are entertaining. But except for the hard-hitting dialogue in the police station, the dialogues in the rest of the scenes doesn't pack a punch.

Gopichand Malineni's direction is damn good. He has mounted the film on a grand scale and has ensured that the film has enough clapworthy and whistle-worthy moments. The first half is very amusing, especially the way the protagonist goes to insane lengths for an apology. It will also raise laughs. The other strength of his execution is that he gradually opens up the flashback. That helps maintain the intrigue value. The police station scene in the second half is powerful and will create a frenzy in theatres.

On the flipside, the film has too many disturbing scenes, which might put off a section of the audience. It is understandable that certain such shots were required to show the terror unleashed by Ranatunga. But some visuals are needlessly added. After the intermission, the film drops. The item song is forced.

Jaat Movie Review Performances:

Sunny Deol is presented in an avatar which will be loved by his fans. It is the apt film for him after the monstrous GADAR 2 [2023] and performance-wise, he's outstanding. Randeep Hooda is apt for the villainous role. He looks quite menacing and is convincing as the opponent of an actor of the calibre of Sunny. Viineet Kumar Siingh, as expected, is terrific and does justice to his character. Regina Cassandra (Bharati) is a surprise. She uses her mere expressions to induce terror. She's sure to be noticed by the Hindi film industry after this role. Saiyami Kher (M Vijayalakshmi) leaves a tremendous mark. Swaroopa Ghosh is over the top but it works for her character. Upendra Limaye is too good and adds to the massy appeal. His entry scene will be well received. Ramya Krishnan (President), Zarina Wahab, Makarand Deshpande and the actor who plays the school girl do well in supporting roles. Others who are decent are Jagapathi Babu (CBI officer Satyamurthy), Mushtaq Khan (kind-hearted cop), Babloo Prithiveeraj (inspector C H Sunil Kumar) and the actor playing the corrupt central minister. Urvashi Rautela looks sizzling in the item song.

Jaat movie music and other technical aspects:

Thaman S's music is forgettable. The title song fails to entice. 'Oh Rama Shri Rama' works due to its picturization. 'Touch Kiya' is forced. Thaman S's background score takes the mass appeal many notches higher.

Rishi Punjabi's cinematography is splendid and adds to the film's scale. Ram-Laxman, V Venkat, Peter Hein and ANL Arasu's action is gory in some scenes but overall, it works for a film in this zone. Avinash Kolla's production design is grand and gritty. T Vijay Bhaskar's costumes for Sunny Deol are stylish while Rajesh Kamarsu's costumes for the rest of the actors are earthy. Navin Nooli's editing is appropriate.

Jaat Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, JAAT is an explosive paisa vasool entertainer that thrives on its power-packed mass moments, thoroughly entertaining first half, razor-sharp execution, and above all, Sunny Deol’s electrifying star presence. At the box office, it has the potential to set single screens ablaze, paving the way for strong collections and sustained audience applause.